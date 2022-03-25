City Terrace -- One man was killed during an exchange of gunfire this morning in what may have been a gang-related shooting, according to the L.A. Sherriff's Department.

Deputies responding to a call at about 9:30 a.m. found the victim suffering from gunshot wounds inside a white compact car on City Terrace Drive, according to the L.A. Sheriff's Department. The man, described as a 23-year-old Latino, was pronounced dead at a hospital.

Investigators said the victim had earlier exchanged gunfire nearby with the occupants of a black sedan at Carmelita Avenue and Mandalay Drive. The victim drove away and headed westbound on City Terrace until he pulled to the curb, according to an LASD statement.

It appears no other individuals were injured in this shooting. There is no suspect description at this time.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.