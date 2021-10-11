city terrace and miller map

City Terrace -- A man was hospitalized with stable vital signs  after he was shot Sunday night by three men who then stole a car from another man at gunpoint.

The shooting occurred about 9:20 p.m. Sunday at City Terrace Drive and Miller Avenue, according to Sgt. Reginald Hoffman of the East Los Angeles Sheriff's Station.

The first victim was walking on the sidewalk when he was confronted by three men who shot him and ran west on City Terrace Drive, Hoffman said.

The suspects then stole an older black Honda Civic at gunpoint and left the driver unhurt, he said.

The stolen car remained outstanding, Hoffman said.

