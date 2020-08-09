East Los Angeles -- A 26-year-old man was struck and killed by a Metro bus in the City Terrace area early this morning, authorities said.
The man, who was pronounced dead at the scene, was later identified as Peter Timoteo Smith Padilla of Pomona, according to the Los Angeles County coroner's office.
The death occurred at about 12:40 a.m. in the area of City Terrace Drive and Pomeroy Avenue, the California Highway Patrol said.
CHP officers arriving at the scene reported Padilla lying in the roadway.
Metro spokesman Jose Ubaldo said Bus Line 70 was traveling eastbound on City Terrace Drive, approaching Pomeroy when the victim was struck.
He said Metro replaced the bus and there was no interruption to service, but he had no further information about the accident, which was being investigated by the CHP.
The CHP's East Los Angeles office urged anyone with information regarding the death to call them at 323-980-4600.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.