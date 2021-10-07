Boyle Heights -- Upgrades and improvements at Hollenbeck Park continued last week with the planting of 20 trees. However, progress on a long-planned lake rehabilitation project at the park has slowed.

The 20 trees -- Brisbane Box, Jacaranda and Tipuana tipu -- planted last week are courtesy of the Los Angeles Parks Foundation’s “Park Forest” program. According to the LAPF’s website, the Park Forest Initiative “adds small ‘forests’ to city parks throughout L.A. to offset our carbon footprint, cool surface air temperatures, and educate the public about climate change.”

Other LAPF’s “forest” installations in the area include Lemon Grove Park in East Hollywood and the Berlin Forest in Griffith Park. The trees are between six and seven feet tall, and LAPF’s Park Forest program also includes two years of monthly deep watering and tree maintenance.

The trees were planted along the I-5 side of the park to help abate traffic noise and exhaust, and to shade the picnic area.

Hollenbeck Lake Rehabilitation Slows

An ambitious project introduced nearly four years ago to rehabilitate Hollenbeck Park Lake is now under the guidance of Los Angeles Sanitation. According to LASAN spokesperson Heather Johnson, the Hollenbeck Park Lake Rehabilitation Project was not submitted as part of the Safe Clean Water Round 3 Call for Projects, but LASAN is moving forward with finishing up the environmental documentation.

Prop O - the Clean Water Initiative that funds projects to prevent and remove pollutants from regional waterways - has provided $5 million in funding towards the project, and the City is continuing to identify and secure additional funding.

Some of the improvements for the Hollenbeck Park Lake Rehabilitation include:

• Divert and treat the polluted runoff from the I-5 freeway,

• Replace the potable water deliveries at Hollenbeck Park Lake for irrigation and lake, replenishment with dry/wet weather flow diversion and recycled water,

• Restore Hollenbeck Park’s appearance, and

• Provide a long-term solution to erosion around Hollenbeck Park Lake’s edge.

The 18-acre Hollenbeck Park, established in 1892, features a 4.3-acre lake, rec center, picnic tables, barbecue pits and a children’s play area.