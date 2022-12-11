City Terrace -- “When I was little, dancing made me feel like a fairy,” says Daria Salazar, a 15-year-old from City Terrace who has been putting on the ballet leotard since she was 3-years-old.
Sure, Salazar tried a lot of other activities growing up – softball, volleyball, etc. – but she always came back to the dance. “It meant a lot of things to me, but now, I’d say it’s about self-expression,” she explains noting her six-day a week dance schedule in addition to her studies at the LA County High School of the Arts.
Salazar will be taking her passion to the stage when she joins the cast of Pasadena Dance Theatre’s The Nutcracker Ballet, which will be staged at the San Gabriel Mission Playhouse. Each year this holiday tradition invites guest artists from the American Ballet Theatre to join more than 50 local dancers for the production that is scheduled for four performances later this month.
Salazar will be taking on multiple roles in iconic dances like “Waltz of the Flowers."
“The challenge will be switching up the tone,” she says. “It’s quick feet for the ["Waltz of the Snowflakes"] dance but then the Egyptian dance is slow. Plus, all the dancers have to be in unison. Twenty dancers on stage in unison is a lot harder than it looks!”
This is the second Nutcracker production Salazar has been in; her first time was a small role when she was 10 years old.
Being a part of this production helps Salazar see herself as a professional dancer. “This has been a great experience for me,” she says. “Even though it’s super hard with details, I am having a lot of fun.”
