Map of 10 freeway near eastern avenue

City Terrace -- Monterey Park police fatally shot a robbery suspect who led them on a short pursuit and allegedly opened fire on officers as he tried to flee on foot across the 10 Freeway Friday, prompting a full closure of the highway and causing extensive backups in both directions.

Around 10:10 a.m., Monterey Park detectives spotted a vehicle believed to be connected to an earlier robbery reported by the Los Angeles Police Department, according to Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department Homicide Bureau Lt. Michael Modica. Police attempted to stop the driver while traveling northbound on Atlantic Boulevard, but the suspect failed to pull over, prompting a pursuit that went onto the westbound 10 Freeway, Modica said.

190 Monthly Reader Sponsors and Counting!

We are grateful to all those who have made financial contributions to The Eastsider. One-time contributions are always welcome, but we encourage you to join the ranks of our Reader Sponsors who have committed to making a monthly contribution. Our goal is to have 300 Reader Sponsors by the end of 2023. Why is this so important? Even a small monthly contribution will create a more stable source of revenue, giving us more confidence to commit to expanding our staff to provide you with more of the community news you can’t find anywhere else.

190 Monthly Reader Sponsors and Counting!

Join The Eastsider 300

I hope we can count on you. And, if you are not ready for a monthly commitment, you can always make a one-time contribution. Thanks! —Jesús Sanchez, Publisher PS: The Eastsider is a private company. Your contribution is NOT tax deductible.

Tags

The Eastsider is a subscriber to City News Service, the country's largest regional news service covering Southern California. CNS reporters and editors staff provide news coverage 24 hours a day.

Load comments