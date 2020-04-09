Just when neighborhood councils are really needed, they can’t hold public meetings.

“This is particularly frustrating as this is a time when our communities need us the most,” said Maebe A. Girl, a member of the Silver Lake Neighborhood Council.

All neighborhood council meetings have been suspended, now that Mayor Eric Garcetti has issued guidelines limiting public gatherings. Nor can the neighborhood councils simply start holding meetings on a web conferencing application, such as ZOOM or Skype.

The city's neighborhood council system was established more than 20 years ago to give residents more opportunities to weigh in on issues closer to home. The board members who are elected to serve on the 99 neighborhood councils are unpaid volunteers. Unlike the L.A. City Council, neighborhood councils serve as advisory bodies -- they don't have power to change city law, write new ordinances or issue orders to city departments.

Government code - specifically, the Brown Act - requires public access to certain meetings of local government agencies in California. Given that restriction, how can governing boards for neighborhood councils reach decisions on regular business? That’s up to the Department of Neighborhood Empowerment, or DONE - the City Hall agency that oversees neighborhood councils.

“We are still awaiting the green light from DONE with training and guidance on how to hold virtual meetings while remaining compliant with the Ralph Brown Act,” said Jesse Saucedo, the chair in Eagle Rock.

The L.A. City Council is now holdings meetings online and is able to vote to take actions. But not neighborhood councils.

In a statement, DONE’s general manager, Raquel Beltrán, said they're working on the issue.

"Our first step will be to test the system in a meeting of the Board of Neighborhood Commissioners," Beltrán said. After that, as anyone who has held a ZOOM meeting knows by now, procedures have to be modified. "The Department will provide new meeting protocols; including a revised agenda template, instructions on posting notices, and tools for managing meetings, including the public comment periods, which are still required under the latest executive orders."

Silver Lake council co-chairs Anthony Crump and Nick Fox Robbins said this leaves them in limbo.

"DONE still has (understandable) concerns about ADA compliance, the nature of the tech we use, and how we can accomplish complete inclusivity," Crump and Robbins said in a joint statement. “In the meantime, we can’t hold governing board meetings, so we can’t hold votes, which means we can’t make decisions as a Board."

So even though legislation is still moving through City Hall, the Neighborhood Councils - and the people who attend their meetings - have no voice in how that business develops.

"Planning and Land Use projects … are still wending their way through the City approval process without input from the Neighborhood Councils," said Darcy Harris, chair of the Echo Park Neighborhood Council - nothing that the only fair solution might be to suspend the land use approval process.

"A number of NC Presidents have signed onto a letter to the City - in their individual capacities only, not on behalf of their Boards - requesting a suspension of discretionary planning approvals until NC's can meet and weigh in on the process," Harris said, "since there is often no public hearing for those projects and neighborhood councils are the main avenue for getting community input and conveying that to the Planning Department."

Next week, The Eastsider looks at how some neighborhood councils have remained active while they have been unable to hold meetings.