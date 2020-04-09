Just when neighborhood councils are really needed, many have been unable to hold public meetings.

“This is particularly frustrating as this is a time when our communities need us the most,” said Maebe A. Girl, a member of the Silver Lake Neighborhood Council.

Most in-person public meetings have been suspended, now that Mayor Eric Garcetti has issued guidelines limiting public gatherings.

The city's neighborhood council system was established more than 20 years ago to give residents more opportunities to weigh in on issues closer to home. The board members who are elected to serve on the 99 neighborhood councils are unpaid volunteers.

Government code - specifically, the Brown Act - requires public access to certain meetings of local government agencies in California. Given that restriction, how can governing boards for neighborhood councils reach decisions on regular business? The Department of Neighborhood Empowerment, or DONE - the City Hall agency that oversees neighborhood councils -- is in the process of formulating guidelines to enable online meetings that comply with Brown Act, including allowing for public comment.

“We are still awaiting the green light from DONE with training and guidance on how to hold virtual meetings while remaining compliant with the Ralph Brown Act,” said Jesse Saucedo, president of the Eagle Rock Neighborhood Council.

In a statement, DONE’s general manager, Raquel Beltrán, said they're working on the issue.

"Our first step will be to test the system in a meeting of the Board of Neighborhood Commissioners," Beltrán said. After that, as anyone who has held a ZOOM meeting knows by now, procedures have to be modified. "The Department will provide new meeting protocols; including a revised agenda template, instructions on posting notices, and tools for managing meetings, including the public comment periods, which are still required under the latest executive orders."

But some neighborhood councils are not waiting for DONE to issue its guidelines. For example, tonight, the Atwater Village Neighborhood Council is holding a board meeting via the Zoom web conferencing service.

"Our neighborhood council is having a meeting based on the urgency of certain issues in our community," said Atwater Village council co-chair Courtney Morris. "We are looking forward to the procedure DONE develops for telephonic meetings and know they are working hard to create one that accommodates all NC's, but until then, as long as issues that impact our community continue to move forward, we have created a system for telephonic meetings that meet the requirements."

Other neighborhood councils have been left to go out with meetings to take a vote on issues, leaving them in them in limbo.

"DONE still has (understandable) concerns about ADA compliance, the nature of the tech we use, and how we can accomplish complete inclusivity," Crump and Robbins said in a joint statement. “In the meantime, we can’t hold governing board meetings, so we can’t hold votes, which means we can’t make decisions as a Board."

So even though legislation is still moving through City Hall, the Neighborhood Councils - and the people who attend their meetings - have no voice in how that business develops.

"Planning and Land Use projects … are still wending their way through the City approval process without input from the Neighborhood Councils," said Darcy Harris, chair of the Echo Park Neighborhood Council - nothing that the only fair solution might be to suspend the land use approval process.

"A number of NC Presidents have signed onto a letter to the City - in their individual capacities only, not on behalf of their Boards - requesting a suspension of discretionary planning approvals until NC's can meet and weigh in on the process," Harris said, "since there is often no public hearing for those projects and neighborhood councils are the main avenue for getting community input and conveying that to the Planning Department."

Next week, The Eastsider looks at how some neighborhood councils have remained active while they have been unable to hold meetings.