Stunt drivers commandeered intersections in Cypress Park and Echo Park on Saturday night as they spun their vehicles in circles -- doing donuts -- to the cheers of bystanders.
The stunts left countless loops of black skid marks and shredded tire tread at the intersection of Figueroa Street and Cypress Avenue in Cypress Park and at Sunset Boulevard and Marion Avenue in Echo Park. It's not known if the two stunts were connected.
Just left the protest at city hall. In Echo Park right now grabbing tacos. pic.twitter.com/JwyKntmnRx— Lexis-Olivier Ray (@ShotOn35mm) July 26, 2020
Came for the tacos, stayed for the donuts. pic.twitter.com/iq2nwhBAXL— Lexis-Olivier Ray (@ShotOn35mm) July 26, 2020
A video of the Echo Park stunt posted on Twitter showed a person standing through the sunroof of a car waving at the crowd as the vehicle spun around the intersection. Members of the crowd holding cell phones jumped into the middle of the intersection as the car swung around.
In Cypress Park, several people blocked the intersection with their cars — and redirected traffic - "so that some guys in muscle cars could burn rubber and and drive donuts in the intersection for about 30 minutes," said one resident. He estimated 50-100 people without masks cheered on the drivers as the stood on the street and sidewalk.
"It was loud and lawless and dangerous," said the resident who took photos of the tire marks left behind. "Aside from being a hugely negative quality of life issue for the entire neighborhood, it seems like a very good way for someone to get killed."
