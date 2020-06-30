Fire crews extinguished a small grass and brush fire that broke out this afternoon on a hillside on the border of Cypress Park and Mount Washington
The L.A. Fire Department said the fire, which was reported shortly before 6 pm, threatened hillside homes. But winds were light wind and the fire spread slowly, burning about one acre before being extinguished in under an hour.
It appears that the fire blackened a small section of hillside near Isabel Street and Avenue 37, according to an Eastsider reader who sent in some photos.
Helicopters were seen making water drops to help bring the fire under control.
