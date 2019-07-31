Cypress Park -- If your daily commute involves the Cypress Park Roundabout, your drive is going to get more challenging next month.

Emergency sewer repairs are going to prompt the temporary closure of lanes in and around the roundabout at Figueroa Street and San Fernando Road during August.

Here's the rundown and timing of lane closures scheduled to begin Thursday, Aug. 1:

At least one lane in all directions will be open at all times

During the first two weeks of construction activity, intermittently one lane will be closed on northbound/southbound San Fernando Road or alternatively on eastbound/westbound Figueroa Street

During the final two weeks of construction activity, the interior lane of the roundabout will be closed

The closures will take between between 9 am and 3:30 pm, with construction on this part of the project scheduled to be completed by August 30. Keep your fingers crossed.

Residents who have more questions about the sewer repair project can call 1-800-773-2489.