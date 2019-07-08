Cypress Park -- 70-year-old runner and former doctor Frank Meza, whose body was found in the L.A. River channel on the 4th of July, died by suicide, according to the L.A. County Medical Examiner-Coroner.

An online case summary posted on the coroner's website said Meza sustained "multiple blunt force traumatic injuries."

Meza, a native of East Los Angeles who was active in recruiting Latinos into healthcare, died a few days after he was disqualified from the L.A. Marathon over allegations he cheated in the most recent race in which he set a record for his age group. Meza consistently denied allegations that he cheated in the L.A. and other marathons.

Firefighters found Meza's body Thursday morning after responding to a report of a possible jumper, said the L.A. Fire Department. His body was found in the riverbed near North Figueroa Street and Riverside Drive.

Meza's wife, Tina, told NBC4 that her husband said he was going running when he left their South Pasadena home on Thursday. "He had enough," Meza told NBC4. "He was shamed publicly for something he absolutely loved."

Meza once headed Kaiser Permanente's East Los Angeles office and appeared in a Kaiser video promoting the health benefits of running.

He was also co-founded Chicanos for Creative Medicine according to a 1993 L.A. Times story, and was active in several other groups and scholarship fundraisers to increase the number of Latino healthcare professionals.