Cypress Park -- A man riding a bike was killed after being struck by a hit-and-run driver on Saturday night, said the LAPD.

The crash took place on San Fernando Road near Pepper Street at about 7:15 pm, said Detective Calvin Dehesa with the LAPD Central Traffic Division.

The cyclist was traveling eastbound on San Fernando when he was hit from behind by the vehicle. The cyclist, a man believed to be at least in his 50s, was pronounced dead at a hospital.

Police don't have any witnesses but are trying to identify the make and model of the vehicle based on parts left at the scene of the crash, Dehesa said.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact Detective Berdin via email at 31958@lapd.online or by calling (213) 833-3713.