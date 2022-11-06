Adopt a Highway Volunteer Nicole Anderson, using a picker to remove trash

Adopt a Highway Volunteer Nicole Anderson, in yellow safety vest and white hard hat, finds trash in land right next to freeway.

Traffic roars past me as I steer my slow-moving car to a cutout alongside the 5 Freeway before the Broadway exit near Lincoln Heights. I had braked, trying to see the sign that reads: "Caltrans Adopt-A-Highway Nicole Linh Anderson." But, I missed it.

I park near this stretch of Adopt-A-Highway land where few trees and bushes grow and where commuter trash regularly accumulates.  

Adopt - A- Highway Sign With Nicole Linh Anderson's name
Sunday Digest Logo

Tags

Load comments