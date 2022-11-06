Traffic roars past me as I steer my slow-moving car to a cutout alongside the 5 Freeway before the Broadway exit near Lincoln Heights. I had braked, trying to see the sign that reads: "Caltrans Adopt-A-Highway Nicole Linh Anderson." But, I missed it.
I park near this stretch of Adopt-A-Highway land where few trees and bushes grow and where commuter trash regularly accumulates.
In front of me, out from her car, steps Nicole Linh Anderson, a 29-year-old conceptual artist from Cypress Park who has been tending this plot of land for the last year and a half. She opens her trunk and, from among the trash bags and metal trash pickers, she hands me a bright yellow vest and an Adopt-A-Highway hard hat. “Let’s go,” she chimes, grabbing fast food wrappers and chunks of foam. I struggle to get my vest on, but Anderson is on the job. I hurry to catch up with her.
Collecting trash has a rhythm; a slow step, a radar eye scanning the immediate space, the hand and picker at ready attention. Anderson and I chat about interesting trash she’s found (“Nothing really, just more of the same”), do friends join her? (“Some expressed interest, but it hasn’t happened yet”) and why this commitment is important.
“I wanted to see what it would be like to care for a piece of land,” she says as she squeezes her picker around a coffee cup. “As an artist, this reaffirms my practice. I observe the patterns and textures around me. I also think about how humans are treating the land. You could call it meditation, I suppose.”
Anderson scans the land – her land – and explains how CalTrans has a program for volunteers to put plants in their adopted land. “I’d like to see flowers here one day,” she says.
Twice a month, Anderson is out at this three-quarter-of-a-mile strip picking up what either inadvertently falls off trucks (furniture pieces, building materials, etc.) or is casually tossed (cigarette butts, energy drink cans, etc.).
With the constant rumble of the freeway less than 20 feet away, Anderson the Artist is reflecting on humanity’s often indifference to its actions – and how the land responds. All the while, she is picking up our trash.
