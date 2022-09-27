Cypress Park -- Divine Saviour School has a lot going for it: A science, technology, engineering and math program. Before- and after-school care and activities. And parents who drive miles out of their way to send their children to the Catholic school.
All Divine Savior needs is more students.
The TK-8th school, which celebrated its 100th anniversary this weekend with a mass and reception, has only about 50 pupils. That’s down from 90 five years ago, according to school figures.
But somehow, Divine Saviour has managed to avoid the fate of many other Catholic schools, which have shut down as enrollment has dwindled. Last year, the Archdiocese of Los Angeles announced the latest batch of closures.
Enrollment in L.A. area Catholic schools actually rose 4% this school year but remains below pre-pandemic levels. The outlook remains uncertain.
Divine Saviour Principal Alejandra Alvarez said the high cost of living pushed many of her school’s families to the Inland Empire. COVID-19 only made matters worse. The remaining families, like faculty and staff, are committed to the school.
“They love their school, and they support the vision,” said Alvarez.
Alvarez, who became principal in 2020, and her staff have used a mix of academics, creativity and family friendly programs to keep its remaining pupils and attract new ones.
In 2019, Divine Saviour became the first of three schools in the STEM Network of the Los Angeles Archdiocese, which has provided additional funding. Students developed computer programming skills and will use them in a robotics program launching this year, Alvarez said.
“We’ve been able to take our school in a new direction,” she said.
After-school activities are popular at the school and range from student government and the popular LEGO Club to drama and sports. Parents support those programs with donations or by volunteering.
Working families have also found support at the school in the form of before school and after school care for their children. Because the school is so small – what Alvarez calls a micro school - it has high operating costs. SMET Foundation awarded the school a $100,000 grant last year that has brought financial stability to Divine Saviour.
Tuition at Divine Saviour is $4,870 annually for one child, a price that can be overwhelming for some parents, particularly those with multiple children at the school.
In such situations, Alvarez sits down with parents and develops plans that includes scholarships and tuition assistance, she said, adding that no child is turned away due to financial limitations.
The school’s small size is a selling point for parents like Teresa Gonzalez, an educator, who drives her children – Jaime, an eighth grader, and Sophia, a sixth grader – to Divine Saviour from their Pasadena home.
Gonzalez, an educator, learned about the school from Cypress Park residents when she was researching preschools for her son. Now, he’s an eighth grader at the school.
Gonzalez said the after-school activities, small class sizes that allow teachers to work one-on-one with students impressed her. When she first visited the school, she immediately noticed a warm atmosphere.
“I remember that what stood out to me was that everything was like a small, little family,” Gonzalez said.
It’s that family-like atmosphere that draws people to the school, Alvarez said.
“You really get to know everyone on a personal level.”
