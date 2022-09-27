Divine Saviour students

Cypress Park -- Divine Saviour School has a lot going for it: A science, technology, engineering and math program. Before- and after-school care and activities. And parents who drive miles out of their way to send their children to the Catholic school.

All Divine Savior needs is more students.

Divine Saviour enrollment chart

Enrollment at Divine Saviour School has plunged to 50 students from 90 during the past five years.
