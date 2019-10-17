Cypress Park faithful turn a parking lot under the 5 Freeway into a house of worship

Cypress Park -- Under the 5 Freeway stir the Spanish canticos praising the teachings of Jesus Christ and calling out to anyone nearby to attend the start of Sunday service here at the edge of the Home Depot parking lot.

At least 30 people attend on a recent Sunday morning as the roar and hum of the freeway carries on overhead. Many of the men are laborers wearing work boots, jeans and baseball caps that they do not remove during service.

One man, who says his name is Gabriel, feels bad because he hasn’t been to church in a few months.

He offers as an answer, “But I’m here.”

Every Sunday the Iglesia Evangelica Pentecostes “El Verbo de Dios” (The Word of God) congregation meet down the street from their house of worship to hold an outdoor servicio near a day labor camp, but the invitation is also extended to the people living along the Los Angeles River. Food and drinks are served after the service and church members pray with those who ask.

Church member Leo Solis spearheaded the project to bring a Sunday service to the public.

Even minutes before the service is set to begin he continues to make his rounds and invites anyone looking for work in the parking lot to join him.

Maybe a handful attended the first services more than a year ago. Some who attend are homeless and others are taken aback when the church members approach them so warmly. Solis says he can empathize.

“I was in the same condition 12 years ago,” says Solis. He describes himself back then as an alcoholic with poor relations with his wife and children.

He adds, “Jesus Chris had mercy over me. He saved me, he healed me and given me eternal life.”

Abraham Jacome, 20, a youth pastor gives his sermon in English while his girlfriend Gabby Arbaiza, 22, translates in Spanish. Both read Bible scripture and notes from their phones, while older congregants shuffle through their Bibles.

Jacome asks the audience, “Do you want Jesus to heal you?” It’s an open-ended question. Many say "Hallelujah."

Arbaiza travels from San Bernardino County to attend the church service and has been a member of “The Word of God” since she was 7-years old.

“If we can’t preach to those near us how can we preach to the nations of the world?” she says after the service.

Burritos, water and pan dulce are served and many of the visitors say they’re happy to get spiritual nourishment before they begin their workday.

A light breeze stirs as the folded chairs and tables are put away.

Elsie Vasquez and her husband, pastor Victor Vasquez, lead the church and she says members travel to the encampments along the river to hand out any extra food and water. She says the breeze is a reminder the temperature will drop soon.

“We have a whole room filled with stuff that can be handed out, but we can always accept more,” she says. “Always more people are in need.”