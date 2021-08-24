3000 pepper

Cypress Park - One man was killed and another was injured Monday night in what police say was a gang-related shooting.

The two men were standing in the 3000 block of Pepper Street at about 7:30 p.m. when two suspects got out of a vehicle and asked the victims what gang they were from, said LAPD spokeswoman Lizeth Lomeli. The shooters then opened fire multiple times, striking the victims.

The two victims were transported to a hospital, where the 24 year old was pronounced dead. The other man, age 28, is in stable condition, Lomeli said.

The two suspects fled in their vehicle and remain at large, Lomeli said.

All suspects and victims were male Latinos, she said.

Monday's shooting comes after one man was wounded in a Friday night shooting near the Cypress Park Home Depot. There's no word if the two shootings are connected.

