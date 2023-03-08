Cypress Park -- When a store wants to accept food stamps, what hoops must it jump through?
For Golden Poppy Market on Cypress Avenue, it meant spending a year wrestling with bureaucracy before finally contacting their congressman.
“You have no idea how thrilled we are to be able to offer this to folks,” the store said on Instagram after it finally got approval to accept EBT payments. “It feels like such a big relief!”
Accepting SNAP EBT was part of the store’s business plan from the beginning, even though its stock includes fine cheeses and other gourmet products, according to Brian Wotring, the store’s buyer and one of its co-owners.
“Our top priority was making sure that folks could do a complete shop,” Wotring said - with stock that also includes detergent, cleaners, paper towels and toilet paper.
Whatever they had on the shelves, there was plenty of it on July 7, 2022, when an inspector from a U.S. Department of Agriculture contractor was supposed to check out the place, Wotring said. His wife - fellow store owner Michelle Juliette Carr - was working at the store that day. But she saw no sign of an inspector, Wotring said.
Nonetheless, the store got a note on July 13 saying they had been found ineligible to become a SNAP retailer, according to emails that Wotring forwarded to the Eastsider.
Wotring later received a copy of the store review consent form, which was supposed to be signed by a store owner. In the signature space for the owner, however, it was signed by the inspector himself.
Emails from the case manager at the USDA said the store’s only recourse was to wait 180 days, then refile the application. By then, the application process had already dragged on for a year, and, of course, the pandemic also caused delays. The store had to apply again, Wotring said.
What happened? There may have been a mix-up over what store was supposed to be visited, according to a USDA spokesperson. The matter is currently under review.
In any case, after the inspection that no one saw, Wotring contacted his congressman, Rep. Jimmy Gomez, whose office then sent an inquiry to the USDA.
“Within a week, we received an actual EBT/SNAP inspection and passed with flying colors,” Wotring said.
Now the store has EBT customers buying … what everybody is buying.
“Lots of organic produce and just about everything you could imagine,” Wotring said.
