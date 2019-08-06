Cypress Park -- After nearly 6 years and more than 1,000 punk, metal and other shows, Cafe NELA is closing up next month. In its place, Permanent Records, which has shops in Highland Park and Echo Park, will be moving in to open a combination record store, music venue and bar.

"We are super stoked about this new development and have a lot of great things in mind for the short and long-term future," said Permanent Records owner Lance Barresi, who plans to open the Cypress Park location on Oct. 1

Barresi is taking over the space where former teacher Dave Travis, who has been involved in the punk and hardcore scene since the 1980s. “It has always been a dream of mine to own a place to call my own,” Travis said in a 2014 interview with The Eastsider.

Cafe NELA's Facebook page said it will be closing on Sept. 22 but did not give a reason why Travis was closing.

Permanent Records, which began in Chicago, plans to open seven days a week in the new location.