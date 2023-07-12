Northeast New Beginnings Community

Once completed, the Northeast New Beginnings Community will provide housing for 100 individuals across 34 units.

Cypress Park — Prefabricated homes are now arriving for a temporary homeless community near a traffic roundabout.

It's a bit later than initially anticipated, with a smaller overall capacity. But it's on track to accept 100 new residents next autumn, according to city officials. Last year, officials estimated the project would house up to 130 people.

cypress park homeless housing rendering

The Northeast New Beginnings Community is located where W. Avenue 19, San Fernando Road, and Riverside Drive meet in Cypress Park.

217 Monthly Reader Sponsors and Counting!

We are grateful to all those who have made financial contributions to The Eastsider. One-time contributions are always welcome, but we encourage you to join the ranks of our Reader Sponsors who have committed to making a monthly contribution. Our goal is to have 300 Reader Sponsors by the end of 2023. Why is this so important? Even a small monthly contribution will create a more stable source of revenue, giving us more confidence to commit to expanding our staff to provide you with more of the community news you can’t find anywhere else.

217 Monthly Reader Sponsors and Counting!

Join The Eastsider 300

I hope we can count on you. And, if you are not ready for a monthly commitment, you can always make a one-time contribution. Thanks! —Jesús Sanchez, Publisher PS: The Eastsider is a private company. Your contribution is NOT tax deductible.

Tags

Load comments