Once completed, the Northeast New Beginnings Community will provide housing for 100 individuals across 34 units.
Cypress Park — Prefabricated homes are now arriving for a temporary homeless community near a traffic roundabout.
It's a bit later than initially anticipated, with a smaller overall capacity. But it's on track to accept 100 new residents next autumn, according to city officials. Last year, officials estimated the project would house up to 130 people.
Construction was scheduled to finish by Dec. 30, 2022, according to Mary Nemick from the city’s Bureau of Engineering. But then came the unusually severe weather and unanticipated soil conditions, Nemick said.
Initiated under City Councilmember Gil Cedillo, the project had already been delayed until April of this year by the time Councilmember Eunisses Hernandez came into office, according to Chelsea Lucktenberg of the Council District 1 office. She said things were delayed even further because the soil was still wet, and construction required the ground to be completely dry.
The project is now more than halfway complete, Nemick said.
Thirty-two units will measure 12-by-28 feet and accommodate up to three residents. Two of the units will be ADA-compliant, measuring 12-by-34 feet, and sheltering up to two people apiece, Lucktenberg said.
Each unit comes equipped with a kitchenette, a living space, a bedroom, and a restroom, Nemick said.
Construction is scheduled to finish by Sept. 30, Nemick said. People should be able to move in shortly after that, according to Lucktenberg — probably around early October.
