Cypress Park -- Some of the egg-shaped sculptures installed in the center of the Riverside Roundabout have been knocked over and damaged, apparently from a vehicle crash.
It's not clear when the crash took place but a video on Facebook and photos of the damaged public artwork started popping up on social media over the weekend.
"Faces of Elysian Valley" (which has also been dubbed the "Egghead Stonehenge") consists of nine stone sculptures, ranging from 8- to 12-feet in height, according to Greenmeme, the Cypress Park-based art studio of Freyja Bardell and Brian Howe.
A large opening on the side of the egg-shaped pieces reveals the face of a person selected at random from the community. 3D scans of the faces were used to cut the stone.
The artwork sits in the center of the 100-foot-wide roundabout, located near the north end of the new Riverside-Figueroa bridge. It's landscaped with plants found in the Los Angeles River and store stormwater runoff in an underground, 25,000 gallon cistern.
"Faces of Elysian Valley" -- which had a budget of $1.7 million, according to one account -- was commissioned by the City of Los Angeles and dedicated in 2017.
The Eastsider has contacted the Cultural Affairs Department to find out when repairs will begin and how much it would cost.
