CYPRESS PARK -- At least seven people were wounded near San Fernando Road and Merced Street in what appeared to be a gang-related shooting on Saturday night, LAPD officials said.

Six wounded men were found in and around a body shop after police received a call that shots were fired at 7:19 p.m, said Sgt. Jose Mireles of the LAPD Northeast Division. A seventh person believed to have been involved was taken to a hospital by family members. The victims that ranged in age between 20 and 40 were associated with a gang from outside the area, Mireles said.

“The victims were uncooperative we don’t know if it was a drive by or a walk up,” he said.

Shortly after the shooting, the L.A. Fire Department spokeswoman Margaret Stewart said at least one person was in critical condition, two had sustained serious injuries and two had non life threatening injuries. LAPD officials said one of those victims had been shot in the head.

Mireles said detectives are investigating whether there is an eighth victim.

KTLA reported that at least one wounded person, described as a possible suspect boarded a Metro bus and tried to portray himself as a passenger. Officers stopped the bus and detained the man.

This story was updated Sunday morning