CYPRESS PARK -- At least five people were injured tonight after gunfire erupted near San Fernando Road and Merced Street in what might have been a gang-related shooting.

The L.A. Fire Department received a call of a shooting in the 700 block of San Fernando at 7:16 pm, said spokeswoman Margaret Stewart. One person was in critical condition, two had sustained serious injuries and two had non life threatening injuries.

LAPD, however, is reporting that six were injured, including one person who was shot in the head, said Sgt. David Armas with the LAPD Northeast Division. He said the other victims wounded in the thighs and legs.

It appears the shooting was gang related but detectives were still at the scene interviewing witnesses and detaining persons of interest for questioning, Armas said. No suspects were in custody.

A Metro bus was seen in the area sealed off by officers, KTLA reported. But Armas said the shooting did not take place on the bus, which might have just been passing through the area at the time of the shooting.