Cypress Park Starbucks Google Street View

Google Maps

CYPRESS PARK —  Workers at the neighborhood Starbucks have voted to join a union, according to posts on social media.

The employees at the Figueroa Street and Cypress Avenue drive-thru join workers at a relatively small but growing number of Starbucks stores that have unionized in recent months.

News That Hits Home

News That Hits Home

The Eastsider needs your support!

The Eastsider is committed to providing news and information free to all as a community service. But reporting and writing neighborhood news takes time -- and money. Join the other Eastsider readers whose one-time contributions and monthly sponsorships help pay our bills and allow us to provide you the news and info that keeps you connected to your community. -- Jesus Sanchez, Publisher

Publisher

Jesus Sanchez is the publisher of The Eastsider. He has more than 30 years of experience in newspaper and online journalism and has been a staff writer at USA Today and the LA Times. He lives in Echo Park.

Load comments