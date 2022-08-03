CYPRESS PARK — Workers at the neighborhood Starbucks have voted to join a union, according to posts on social media.
The employees at the Figueroa Street and Cypress Avenue drive-thru join workers at a relatively small but growing number of Starbucks stores that have unionized in recent months.
The Cypress Park workers voted 21-2 in favor of union representation, SB Workers United California announced on Twitter Tuesday. The Cypress Park Starbucks is now the 13th California store to unionize, according to the union post.
The vote was praised by Eunisses Hernandez, who will represent Cypress Park after she is sworn into the City Council in December.
"Congratulations to all the people who fought to unionize the Cypress Park Starbucks!!" Hernandez tweeted. "Great work and leadership."
The Eastsider has contacted Starbucks for a response.
The Cypress Park Starbucks opened in 2018, replacing a former Burger King, as the chain opened several Eastside locations.
