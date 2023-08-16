Subscribe to our Daily Digest newsletter. Join the more than 9,000 readers who rely on Daily Digest for the latest happenings. Our newsletter is free and arrives in your inbox on weekday mornings. I hope you try it. -- Jesus Sanchez, Publisher
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
The final design has been chosen for the Paseo del Rio, a 12-acre greenway being carved out of the former Taylor Yard railroad property along the L.A. River.
The new parkland will giveCypress Park and Glassell Park access to the L.A. River, with entrances that will also include a kayak landing.
Chosen from three concepts, the winning design was presented originally as Alternative One, “Mounds and Valleys,” which, as the name implies, features high and low points in the park, with views at the high points, and wetlands in the low areas.
But popular elements from the other alternatives, as well as ideas from community feedback have been added to the design, according to the Paseo del Rio’s project page.
At the south end of the project will be an entrance pavilion with restrooms and parking, then a long walkway along the river, connecting to the nature trails. Meanwhile, on the northeast end of the nature trail area, storm drain water will flow into a pretreatment device, and from there to a series of connected pools that will filter stormwater through plants and soil before it pours into the river.
Sign up for The Eastsider's Daily Digest newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
The area will include three acres of intermittent wetlands, three acres of riparian habitat, 2.5 acres of pollinator shrubs, and about half an acre of meadow. The public will also have access to the old railroad turntable, which will be left largely the way it is.
Construction is set to run from 2025 to 2026. Until then, community workshops are scheduled to continue into next year. The next workshop will be virtual, held on Wednesday, Aug. 23 at 6 pm. Register here to participate.
214 Monthly Reader Sponsors and Counting!
We are grateful to all those who have made financial contributions to The Eastsider. One-time contributions are always welcome, but we encourage you to join the ranks of our Reader Sponsors who have committed to making a monthly contribution.
Our goal is to have 300 Reader Sponsors by the end of 2023.
Why is this so important? Even a small monthly contribution will create a more stable source of revenue, giving us more confidence to commit to expanding our staff to provide you with more of the community news you can’t find anywhere else.
Join The Eastsider 300
I hope we can count on you. And, if you are not ready for a monthly commitment, you can always make a one-time contribution. Thanks!
—Jesús Sanchez, Publisher
PS: The Eastsider is a private company. Your contribution is NOT tax deductible.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.