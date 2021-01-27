An emergency sewer repair project will prompt weeknight closures of some lanes of Riverside Drive in Cypress Park and Elysian Valley beginning Wednesday evening, authorities said.
The closures will take place from 7 p.m. through 6 a.m. weeknights, and will continue through Feb. 12, according to the Los Angeles Department of Public Works.
"The sewer is urgently in need of repair due to age and deterioration," a department statement said.
The lane reductions will begin just north of Duvall Street, and end north of the traffic circle that connects Riverside Drive, San Fernando Road and Figueroa Street, according to Tonya Durrell with LA Sanitation.
Northbound and southbound Riverside Drive will be reduced to one lane within the construction zone, but access to the nearby Golden State (5) Freeway will remain open.
Driveway, trash and delivery access will be maintained at all times. No-parking areas will be posted in construction zones.
Additional material by Barry Lank.
