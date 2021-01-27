Sewer work along Riverside Drive

An emergency sewer repair project will prompt weeknight closures of some lanes of Riverside Drive in Cypress Park and Elysian Valley beginning Wednesday evening, authorities said.

The closures will take place from 7 p.m. through 6 a.m. weeknights, and will continue through Feb. 12, according to the Los Angeles Department of Public Works.

"The sewer is urgently in need of repair due to age and deterioration," a department statement said.

The lane reductions will begin just north of Duvall Street, and end north of the traffic circle that connects Riverside Drive, San Fernando Road and Figueroa Street, according to Tonya Durrell with LA Sanitation.

Northbound and southbound Riverside Drive will be reduced to one lane within the construction zone, but access to the nearby Golden State (5) Freeway will remain open.

Driveway, trash and delivery access will be maintained at all times. No-parking areas will be posted in construction zones.

Additional material by Barry Lank.

Support community news in 2021

Support community news in 2021

The Eastsider needs your support!

The Eastsider is committed to providing news and information free to all as a community service. But reporting and writing neighborhood news takes time -- and money. Join the other Eastsider readers whose one-time contributions and monthly sponsorships help pay our bills and allow us to provide you the news and info that keeps you connected to your community. -- Jesus Sanchez, Publisher

Load comments