The search continued today for a Cypress Park-based firefighter who was reported by his family to have gone missing in Baja California last week.

Francisco Aguilar, a 20-year veteran of the Los Angeles Fire Department, disappeared from his condo near Rosarito and stopped communicating on Friday with family members, who filed a missing persons report with Mexican authorities, the Los Angeles Times reported.

The FBI has offered assistance to Mexican law enforcement authorities, FBI spokeswoman Laura Eimiller told City News Service Tuesday.

Family members told KCAL9 that they went to check on Aguilar and found his vehicle missing and his condo ransacked.

Daily Digest Sign Up Never miss a story Sign up now for your Daily Digest Newsletter The Eastsider's Daily Digest lands in your inbox with the day's news and info Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Enter your email address and hit the Sign Up button. Your email address will not be sold to others

Aguilar owns a condominium in San Antonio Del Mar, which is between Tijuana and Rosarito, his brother Gabriel told the Daily News.

He left his Rancho Cucamonga home and headed to that condo on Thursday, according to his cousin, Jason Velasco. Relatives last heard from Aguilar on Thursday night, the cousin said.

During a vigil at the family's home in Montebello on Monday evening, relatives said Aguilar, 48, frequently visited the condo.

"We were on FaceTime the other day, and he was on the beach and just talking ... about how it was so much fun and this was a little taste of what retirement would be like for him," his daughter Amaris said. "I just pray with every fiber in my being that my father returns to us."

LAFD spokesman Peter Sanders told reporters that the department is cooperating in the search for Aguilar, who was assigned to Station 44 in Cypress Park.