Cypress Park -- Fire tore through the roof of an auto parts storage building this morning, and firefighters kept the flames from spreading to other businesses.

Crews responded at 4:02 a.m. to 1004 N. San Fernando Road, near Maceo Street, and found flames shooting from the 150-foot by 200-foot, one story building, according to Brian Humphrey of the Los Angeles Fire Department.

A total of 131 firefighters were assigned to the greater alarm structure fire and were dealing with dense storage conditions within the building, Humphrey said.

Shortly after 6 a.m., firefighters reported that the fire was contained within the structure, but was not yet fully extinguished, Humphrey said. No injuries were reported.

San Fernando Road was closed in the area as a precaution.

