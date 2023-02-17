Cypress Park -- Near the L.A. River, the air used to smell like freshly baked rolls.
Of the many large bakeries that once comprised “the breadbasket of Los Angeles” is still in operation: The Frisco Baking Co. at W. Ave. 26 and San Fernando Road.
According to Historic Places LA, the facilities at 621 W. Ave. 26 have functioned as a bakery for more than nine decades. Frisco Baking opened there around 1939, founded by Tony LaMarca. In the beginning, he went through about four sacks of flour a day, LaMarca later told the Lincoln Heights Bulletin. By the time he announced his retirement in 1955, the bakery was using between 50 and 60 sacks daily.
Later, according to the Bulletin, former members of Oakland’s Colombo Baking Co. took over Frisco - Aldo Pricco, Joe Perata, and Alfred Medeiros. What they found nearby was a community of bakeries - at least 15 of them operating along a five-mile stretch of the river at some point, the L.A. Times reported.
When a power outage hit Frisco, another bakery let them use their ovens, the Times said.
That wasn’t Frisco's only disaster. Around 1975, flour was being pumped into a bakery silo using pneumatic pressure when the top blew off the silo, and an explosion of flour dusted the streets for several blocks.
Still, Frisco was gaining a following - such as former Berkeley resident Diana Merritt, who wrote to the L.A. Times in Sept. 1977 that Frisco’s sourdough was better than anything she’d had in Northern California.
In 1987, Frisco was the smallest of five large bakeries in the area. Dolly Madison Bakery on Ripple Street had 900 employees. That would dwindle to 100 by the time the facility shut down in 2012 amid a nationwide strike against the parent company, Hostess. Van de Kamp's on Fletcher Drive had 550 workers but closed in the early 19902. The Dutch Renaissance Revival style building, a City Historic-Cultural Monument, is now a school.
Four-S Bakery Products on Blake Avenue in Elysian Valley had 430 workers. Foix bakery at 1324 Cypress Ave., already 100 years old at that point, had 100 employees by 1987.
Frisco is currently closed to the public but still making bread for restaurants and delis. According to the company’s website, third-generation owners now run the bakery.
While "the breadbasket of Los Angeles" has shrunk in size, it picked up a new player in recent years with the opening of the Bub and Grandma's wholesale bakery on Riverside Drive in Elysian Valley.
