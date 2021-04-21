Cypress Park -- Which is louder? Living near the 5 Freeway or living near Metrolink’s Central Maintenance Facility?

This may seem like a somewhat obscure question for anyone who doesn’t happen to live near the commuter rail service's maintenance center on San Fernando Road. This is where nearly all Metrolink trains arrive to be inspected, tested, fueled, cleaned and serviced, following their early morning peak runs.

It’s not a quiet procedure, which is why Metro commissioned a study to see exactly how loud it was for the neighbors.

Over a 10-day period last autumn - from Oct. 27 to Nov. 6, 2020 - noise at the facility ranged from 75 to 83 A-weighted decibels, or “dBA.” Train horns pushed the sound level to 90 dBA. (A-weighted decibels - dBA - measure sound as it affects the human ear. Regular decibels - dB - measures all sound, including frequencies that people don’t hear.)

Metrolink noise is more noticeable in Elysian Valley than Cypress Park

One study finding is that noise from maintenance operations has more of an impact across the L.A. River in Elysian Valley than in the Cypress Park. This is because Cypress Park has more noise from other sources, while Elysian Valley is otherwise quieter, with less of a racket from other sources that might compete with sounds from the maintenance center, according to Brian Haas, a spokesperson for LA Metro.

In Elysian Valley, overall noise levels ranged from 52 dBA to 72 dBA, with the highest levels occurring during the primary hours of maintenance center operations. Meanwhile in Cypress Park, the higher noise levels tended to come from traffic and other activities that were not related to the Metrolink facility.

Maintenance yard vs freeway noise

So is it louder living near the freeway or near the CMF? Well, that depends on how far you live from the freeway, and how you care to measure the noise, Haas said.

But “the noise of the Central Maintenance Facility would be lower than living next to local freeway traffic since freeway traffic is continuous and the CMF has set hours of operations,” Haas said.

What's next?

The technical memorandum said Metrolink is investigating ways to mitigate the noise. This could include sound walls, Haas said.