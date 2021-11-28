Cypress Park: A 70-year-old suspect fatally shot a man on a street corner this morning, police said.

The shooting was reported at 11:50 a.m. at Roseview and Cypress avenues, according to a desk officer at the Los Angeles Police Department's Operations Center.

A 70-year-old man suspected of shooting the victim fled the scene, he said.

It was unclear why police suspected the man of being the shooter, and his identify was not disclosed.

KTLA reports that the victim was a 40-year-old man who was pronounced dead at a hospital.