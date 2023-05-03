Map of 1100 block of Cypress Avenue

Cypress Park -- One man was injured after being shot multiple times Tuesday night in the 1100 block of Cypress Avenue, police said.

The victim, described as a 29-year-old Latino, was standing and holding a bike near King Taco at about 9:30 pm when a vehicle pulled up, said Officer Annie Moran with LAPD Media Relations.  A suspect, described as a Latino, got out of the rear of the vehicle and fired multiple gunshots, striking the victim. The suspect then got back in the vehicle, which drove away from the scene.

