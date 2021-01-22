3400 maceo street

Google Maps

Cypress Park -- A man was hospitalized in unknown condition  after being pulled from a burning home on Thursday night.

Firefighters responded about 11:50 p.m. Thursday to the 3400 block of Maceo Street, near Cypress Avenue, and found fire coming from the back of home, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department's Margaret Stewart.

An approximately 50-year-old man was found by firefighters and quickly taken to a hospital with unknown injuries, Stewart said.

The cause of the fire was under investigation.

Support community news in 2021

Support community news in 2021

The Eastsider needs your support!

The Eastsider is committed to providing news and information free to all as a community service. But reporting and writing neighborhood news takes time -- and money. Join the other Eastsider readers whose one-time contributions and monthly sponsorships help pay our bills and allow us to provide you the news and info that keeps you connected to your community. -- Jesus Sanchez, Publisher

Tags

Load comments