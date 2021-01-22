Cypress Park -- A man was hospitalized in unknown condition after being pulled from a burning home on Thursday night.

Firefighters responded about 11:50 p.m. Thursday to the 3400 block of Maceo Street, near Cypress Avenue, and found fire coming from the back of home, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department's Margaret Stewart.

An approximately 50-year-old man was found by firefighters and quickly taken to a hospital with unknown injuries, Stewart said.

The cause of the fire was under investigation.