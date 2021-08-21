san fernando and ave 19

Google Maps

Cypress Park - A man was left in critical condition Friday night after he was shot near a Home Depot.

The victim was walking in the area near San Fernando Road and Avenue 19 shortly after 7 pm when he was approached by a man who fired a gun at him, said Tony Im with the LAPD. The victim was struck by gunfire and was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Some accounts on social media said the shooting took place in the large parking lot in front of Home Depot, but that could not be confirmed.

The shooter left the area on foot.

Both the shooter and the victim were described as Latino, but police had no additional details.

It is not known if the shooting is gang-related, said Im.

Support community news in 2021

Support community news in 2021

The Eastsider needs your support!

The Eastsider is committed to providing news and information free to all as a community service. But reporting and writing neighborhood news takes time -- and money. Join the other Eastsider readers whose one-time contributions and monthly sponsorships help pay our bills and allow us to provide you the news and info that keeps you connected to your community. -- Jesus Sanchez, Publisher

Tags

Publisher

Jesus Sanchez is the publisher of The Eastsider. He has more than 30 years of experience in newspaper and online journalism and has been a staff writer at USA Today and the LA Times. He lives in Echo Park.

Load comments