Cypress Park - A man was left in critical condition Friday night after he was shot near a Home Depot.

The victim was walking in the area near San Fernando Road and Avenue 19 shortly after 7 pm when he was approached by a man who fired a gun at him, said Tony Im with the LAPD. The victim was struck by gunfire and was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Some accounts on social media said the shooting took place in the large parking lot in front of Home Depot, but that could not be confirmed.

The shooter left the area on foot.

Both the shooter and the victim were described as Latino, but police had no additional details.

It is not known if the shooting is gang-related, said Im.