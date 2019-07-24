Cypress Park -- County transportation planners have proposed adding a River Park Metrolink Station near Rio de Los Angeles State Park as part of a project to boost rail service between Downtown L.A. and Burbank.

A feasibility study commissioned by Metro recommends opening two stations -- one in Cypress Park, the other near Disney studios in Burbank -- as well as adding rail service, so Metrolink trains would run every 30 minutes along this stretch of tracks.

The result, according to a summary of the study, would be to boost the number of rail passengers that pass through the area from 7,000 a day to 22,000 daily passengers in 2028 and 40,000 daily passengers in 2042.

Urbanize LA notes that Metro has been looking at other options to boost rail ridership between Downtown L.A. and Burbank, including adding a separate light-rail line. But the study determined that addings stations in Burbank and Cypress Park and running rains every 30 minutes was the most feasible alternative and provided the most bang for the buck.

Adding the two stations and other improvements would cost about $175.2 million, with the River Park station alone costing about $52 million.

Renderings and site plans (which are all subject to change) of the proposed River Park station place it next to the L.A. River near the south end of Rio de Los Angeles State Park. It would be close to the new homes and apartments that have been constructed at the Taylor Yard Transit Village and the Taylor Yard Bicycle and Pedestrian Bridge, which when completed will link Cypress Park and Elysian Valley across the L.A. River.

While the River Park station would be within walking distance to housing, parks and schools, it would be located on a curve, which the study notes is "not idea for rail operations." It would also be close to the Metrolink Central Maintenance Facility, which has been criticized by many residents over the air pollution and noise it generates.

The study and its recommendations are now headed to the agency's board of directors for review