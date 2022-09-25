Corgis by the River

Cypress Park -- Proving that the influence of Queen Elizabeth II is far-reaching, Anthea Raymond of Cypress Park muses about the attention her two corgis – Kasha and Chase – have received thanks to the late Queen's well-publicized royal love of the low-slung pooches.

Raymond admits she never thought much about the late royal monarch -- until she got her corgis. Now, Raymond operates LA River Corgis, and leads folks on walking expeditions around the Glendale Narrows with her short-legged friends.

