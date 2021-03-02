2600 block of Roseview

Cypress Park - One man was killed and two were wounded Saturday in a hail of gunfire that is believed to be gang-related, police said today.

The shootings occurred at around 10:40 p.m. along the 2600 block of Roseview Avenue. All three victims were male and Latino. All were transported to area hospitals by private individuals before police arrived in response to reports of hearing shots fired.

The deceased man was 20 years-old. The other two victims, who were taken to a different hospital, were a 25-year-old man in critical condition, and a 28-year-old man in stable condition.

Sign up for The Eastsider's Daily Digest newsletter

The Cypress Park homicide is one of several lethal shootings in the Northeast LA area in recent weeks:

On Monday, one man was shot and killed West Avenue 32 and Drew Street in Glassell Park.

 Two people have been fatally shot in Highland Park since the beginning of they year, prompting a community meeting on neighborhood violence.

 In Hermon, there have been two homicides near the Avenue 60 freeway exit since Dec. 31.

Support community news in 2021

Support community news in 2021

The Eastsider needs your support!

The Eastsider is committed to providing news and information free to all as a community service. But reporting and writing neighborhood news takes time -- and money. Join the other Eastsider readers whose one-time contributions and monthly sponsorships help pay our bills and allow us to provide you the news and info that keeps you connected to your community. -- Jesus Sanchez, Publisher

Tags

Load comments