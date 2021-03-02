Cypress Park - One man was killed and two were wounded Saturday in a hail of gunfire that is believed to be gang-related, police said today.

The shootings occurred at around 10:40 p.m. along the 2600 block of Roseview Avenue. All three victims were male and Latino. All were transported to area hospitals by private individuals before police arrived in response to reports of hearing shots fired.

The deceased man was 20 years-old. The other two victims, who were taken to a different hospital, were a 25-year-old man in critical condition, and a 28-year-old man in stable condition.

The Cypress Park homicide is one of several lethal shootings in the Northeast LA area in recent weeks:

• On Monday, one man was shot and killed West Avenue 32 and Drew Street in Glassell Park.

• Two people have been fatally shot in Highland Park since the beginning of they year, prompting a community meeting on neighborhood violence.

• In Hermon, there have been two homicides near the Avenue 60 freeway exit since Dec. 31.