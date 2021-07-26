Taylor Yard Bridge with observation deck

Observation decks protrude over the L.A. River from the center of the bridge.

Cypress Park -- The Taylor Yard bridge is not expected to be finished until later this summer. But it's already making a big, orange statement on the landscape.

The 400-foot-long L.A. River span linking Cypress Park and Elysian Valley looks very similar to the initial concept presented seven years ago -- a skeleton of orange and black tubular steel and metal rods with observation decks protruding over the river channel. 

The structure -- officially known as the Taylor Yard Bikeway/Pedestrian Bridge -- is the third L.A. River bridge to be constructed in recent years in a stretch of the river know as the Glendale Narrows. And like the other bridges, the Taylor Yard bridge will be off-limits to motor vehicles. Instead, it's intended for pedestrians and cyclists. 

 The Cypress Park end of the bridge will be near the Rio De Los Angeles State Park and the new homes and apartments that make up the Taylor Yard Transit Village. In Elysian Valley, access to the new bridge will be near Riverdale.

For pedestrians and cyclists, the metal structure will create a much more convenient link between Cypress Park and Elysian Valley.

The cost to build the bridge, which is funded by Metro, proved much higher than original estimates. 

The bridge, funded by Metro, will cost about $19 million, according to a 2017 estimate.

Taylor Yard Bridge

The Taylor Yard bridge will link Elysian Valley and Cypress Park across the L.A. River.
Taylor Yard Bridge deck

Pedestrians and bikes will travel over a deck in the middle of the orange frame.
On the Taylor Bridge

The Taylor Yard Bikeway/Pedestrian Bridge
Taylor Yard Bridge underneath

Metal framing under the bridge's deck.
Taylor Yard Bridge by from Elysian Park

The Taylor Yard bridge as seen from Elysian Park

