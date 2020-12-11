Cypress Park -- A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle early this morning on a freeway on-ramp, authorities said.
The crash was reported at 1 a.m. on the Avenue 26 on-ramp to the southbound Arroyo Seco (110) Parkway, according to the California Highway Patrol.
The pedestrian was taken to a hospital in unknown condition.
The age, gender and identity of the pedestrian were not disclosed.
No information was available on whether the driver remained at the scene.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.