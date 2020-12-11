Cypress Park -- A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle early this morning on a freeway on-ramp, authorities said.

The crash was reported at 1 a.m. on the Avenue 26 on-ramp to the southbound Arroyo Seco (110) Parkway, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The pedestrian was taken to a hospital in unknown condition.

The age, gender and identity of the pedestrian were not disclosed.

No information was available on whether the driver remained at the scene.