Cypress Park -- Looks like the folks at Permanent Records are out with the old in Highland Park and in with the new in Cypress Park.
On Saturday, the vinyl record retailer celebrated the arrival of Permanent Records Roadhouse - a drink-a-beer-while-you-shop-for-records concept in a small storefront hidden by a large ficus tree on Cypress Avenue.
The roadhouse will offer a variety of brews, ciders, high alcohol kombuchas, non-alcoholic beverages and light snacks, Permanent Records said on its Instagram.
Permanent Records also plans to eventually host shows in the space formerly occupied by Club NELA, a punk rock venue.
Meanwhile, the Permanent Records store at 5116 York Blvd. in Highland Park has gone dark while their store across the street at 5123 ½ York Blvd. will remain open.
The Permanent Records shop in Echo Park will also remain open on Sunset Boulevard.
Permanent Records Roadhouse is at 1906 Cypress Ave. in Cypress Park.
