Cypress Park - Authorities today sought public help to solve the killing of a man who was gunned down in December after delivering food.

Roderick Thomas, 54, was shot about 10:50 p.m. on Dec. 15 near the 1400 block of Randall Court, the Los Angeles Police Department reported.

"When officers arrived, they found the victim inside his vehicle suffering from a gunshot wound to his neck," according to an LAPD statement.

"The investigation revealed the victim had dropped off a delivery in the 1400 block of Randall Court ... As the victim was driving back down the hill, he was shot by unknown suspect or suspects."

Thomas drove to the area of Avenue 26 and Figueroa Boulevard, where he waited for police and paramedics to arrive. He was transported to a hospital, where he died three days later.

He is survived by his longtime partner and their two sons, along with a brother and sister.

Anyone with information on the crime was urged to call detectives at 213-996-4174 or 213-996-4161; 877-LAPD-247; or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS