Cypress Park -- A woman in her mid-30s, riding a scooter was struck and killed by two motorists, who stayed the scene of the crash and were not impaired, police said today.

The crash occurred at 10:42 p.m. Saturday in the area of Future Street and San Fernando Road, the Los Angeles Police Department reported. The intersection is near Rio de Los Angeles State Park.

The woman was crossing a marked crosswalk when she struck by the two vehicles, police said.

Paramedics pronounced her dead at the scene.

There was no other immediate information.