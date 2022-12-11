Cypress Park -- On a grey L.A. day, Marshall Blair invites me into The Pottery Studio. The front office doubles as a Clay + Supply Store, a striking colorful world of muted wet earth shades. Finished ceramic works fill high windows, blocks of ruddy raw clay are stacked, a long shelf is lined with fascinating tools. Many have an old world look – carved wood with brass – and tactility so tempting that I have the sudden urge to buy them even though I have no idea what they’re for.
Blair laughs when I tell him this. He gets it. Tactile impulses - the desire to make things with your hands, the meditative sensuality of the clay, the wheel, the tools, the harking back to primal days, or to childhood and playing in the mud – these are what drew him into ceramics at a time when he needed a new creative quest.
In 2015, Blair was already a chef and owner of the successful Silver Lake restaurant, Blair’s. But then he walked into a pottery studio, and he says, “It was, oh my god, I’ve got to do this!”
He began making plates for his original restaurant and a second Blair’s in Eagle Rock, which opened in 2016 in Eagle Rock. He had a small studio and invited others to join him in discovering the joys of hand creation. Outgrowing the space, The Pottery Studio moved to Cypress Park in 2018. Subsequently, Blair opened five additional studios across California and into Chicago, where potters of all levels hand build and throw pots.
Creating new studios incorporates another love of Blair’s: old buildings. All his pottery studios are located in aged structures where often industrial elements remain and are repurposed. The Cypress Park location, for example, features exposed brick and a soaring bow and truss ceiling with skylights. (Interestingly, this location was once a warehouse for grocery chain owner and Charles Manson victim Leno LaBianca -- rest assured, nothing gruesome has taken place on-site!)
The air, hazy with clay dust, lends an ethereal quality as Blair gives me a tour. Here are raw pieces - very fragile. Here, potters dunk into glazes. Here are kilns that go to “cone 10,” one of the highest temperatures in the pottery world. This fact lights him up.
“We do a specific firing that artists love, called reduction firing, which is not typical. We also do cone 10, up to 2,300 degrees.” He shows me a finished piece dappled with gorgeous imperfections. “You can see it burns these little specks of iron, or here, it creates this toastiness that’s just so pretty!”
Later, I meet Eman Yasin, an instructional designer for Tesla, who’s taken classes at The Pottery Studio and is now a member. She believes clay handling is therapeutic “for anyone who has a stressed out day-to-day,” and tells me she often heads to the studio post-work. Like Blair, she calls the experience “meditative.” Also, “hypnotic.”
”I have no research on this,” she laughs, “but you are staring at something spinning in circles, then suddenly it’s midnight and you’re surrounded by beautiful pieces!”
