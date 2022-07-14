Cypress Park -- The California Supreme Court refused Wednesday to review the case of one of three gang members convicted in connection with alleyway shooting ambush that killed 3-year-old Stephanie Kuhen more than two decades ago.
Manuel Rosales Jr. had asked the state's highest court to hear his case following a Los Angeles County Superior Court judge's decision that he was ineligible for re-sentencing under a new state law that affects defendants in some murder cases.
Rosales was convicted along with Anthony Rodriguez and Hugo Gomez for the Sept. 17, 1995, slaying of the three-year-old girl, along with five counts of attempted murder.
The toddler, her mother, uncle, two young brothers and a family friend, Timothy Stone, were on their way home from a late-running birthday party in Highland Park when Stone made a wrong turn into the alleyway.
The driver turned the white Ford Thunderbird around and headed back up the road. But two of the dozen or so gang members hanging out on the street pulled a trash can in front of the car, blocking it.
A barrage of gunfire flattened a tire and shattered the windows, hitting the girl in the head, one of her brothers in the foot and Stone in the back.
Stone managed to drive about a mile to the Kuhens' home, where the toddler's uncle called a 911 operator and screamed that his niece had been shot.
Rosales initially denied firing a gun during the ambush, then later recanted. But he maintained that he was sure that none of the shots he fired hit the car.
In an April 26 ruling upholding the judge's decision to deny Rosales' re-sentencing motion, a three-justice panel from California's 2nd District Court of Appeal noted that Rodriguez and Gomez began firing at the vehicle when the driver tried to escape from the alley and that Rosales "chased after the car and repeatedly fired at it" when the vehicle was finally able to pull away.
The appellate court panel found that Rosales and his co-defendants "were engaged in the joint venture of protecting their territory from intruders" and that "the evidence does not in any way suggest that defendant had a different state of mind than his co-defendants."
Rosales was sentenced in 1997 to 54 years and eight months to life in state prison.
News That Hits Home
The Eastsider needs your support!
The Eastsider is committed to providing news and information free to all as a community service. But reporting and writing neighborhood news takes time -- and money.
Join the other Eastsider readers whose one-time contributions and monthly sponsorships help pay our bills and allow us to provide you the news and info that keeps you connected to your community.
-- Jesus Sanchez, Publisher
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.