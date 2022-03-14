A pedestrian and bike bridge between Cypress Park and Elysian Valley has finally opened - after having been in the works for decades.

The ribbon was cut this morning on the bright-orange Taylor Yard Bridge, which is now open for pedestrians and cyclists to cross the Los Angeles River. Motor vehicles are not allowed.

The structure's bright orange color and style is meant to evoke classic railway bridges, the mayor's office said. The bike and pedestrian pathway is about 18 feet wide, but the whole structure spans 30 feet tall, 27 feet wide and about 400 feet long.

Back in 2014, the estimate for the cost of the bridge was around $5.3 million. The final cost ended up climbing to $27.2 million.

"The bridge is a win for everyone and brings neighborhoods together, which we need more of as the pandemic hopefully winds down," said Councilman Gil Cedillo, who represents Cypress Park.

Councilman Mitch O'Farrell, who represents Elysian Valley, said the three-decade-long effort to build the span began under former Councilmembers Mike Hernandez and Ed Reyes and involved numerous city staff and residents. "This new bridge is the result of perseverance and persistence from everyone involved," he said.

The bridge was part of the L.A. River Revitalization Master Plan that the City Council adopted in 2007, but construction began in 2018. The Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority funded the project.

The project will connect the future 42-acre Taylor Yard G2 River Park with the Los Angeles River Bike Path, which, when all the segments are complete, will be a continuous 51-mile path from Canoga Park to Long Beach. The Taylor Yard G2 River Park, which the city aims to open in 2028, will include open space, habitat restoration and access to the L.A. River.

"Our river is more than just a concrete flood channel -- it's one of the great natural wonders of our city, and a precious resource for all our communities," said Mayor Eric Garcetti. "The opening of the Taylor Yard Bridge is an important milestone in our work to give Angelenos more access to this iconic waterway, as well as new places to safely walk, bike, and enjoy green spaces."

Barry Lank & Jesus Sanchez contributed to this story