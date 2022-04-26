3D rendering of G2 Parcel

A 3D rendering of of Parcel G, looking East. 

The cost to turn 42 acres of contaminated railroad property on the border of Cypress Park and Glassell Park into a "crown jewel" of riverfront revitalization could top $1 billion.

That's according to an updated study by the Bureau of Engineering that will be reviewed today by a City Council committee.

The city paid nearly $60 million in 2017 to buy a chunk of Taylor Yard, a dormant railroad property along the L.A. River, to create a riverside park. That parcel, known as G2, sits to the west of Rio de Los Angeles State Park and downriver from the state-owned Bowtie Parcel. The former railroad properties are now part of the 100-Acre Partnership, which aims to create a giant recreation area by the river.

“We’ve always considered G2 to be the crown jewel in our vision to revitalize the L.A. River," said Mayor Eric Garcetti when he announced the purchase

The cost of the still unbuilt park has ballooned over the years:

G2 will help connect the three parcels together in an ambitious - and costly plan. The preferred concept includes creating an island in the L.A. River, constructing a pedestrian and bike bridge to Elysian Valley, a museum and cultural center, wetlands and gardens, trails and paths, viewpoints and other amenities.

The concept will be costly. Just cleaning and removing contaminated soil will cost about $231 million under the latest estimates. LAPD power lines and towers will be moved away from the riverbank and an irrigation system built. It all adds up.

There will be estimated operating costs of at least $6 million a year.

Potential funding sources include county, state and federal grants, bond programs, foundations and private sources.

The report recommends that the City Council approve the project.

News That Hits Home

News That Hits Home

The Eastsider needs your support!

The Eastsider is committed to providing news and information free to all as a community service. But reporting and writing neighborhood news takes time -- and money. Join the other Eastsider readers whose one-time contributions and monthly sponsorships help pay our bills and allow us to provide you the news and info that keeps you connected to your community. -- Jesus Sanchez, Publisher

Tags

Publisher

Jesus Sanchez is the publisher of The Eastsider. He has more than 30 years of experience in newspaper and online journalism and has been a staff writer at USA Today and the LA Times. He lives in Echo Park.

Load comments