Cypress Park - The Veterans Memorial Project was unveiled at Rio De Los Angeles State Park on Saturday. It was also on this site that bureaucracy was defeated.

It took years to bring that project to reality, according to Art Camarillo, chair of El Rio de Los Angeles Veterans Collaborative, which unveiled the memorial, which consists of a trio of flag poles that rise above a boulder embedded with emblems of the armed forces.

Despite a rather simple design, the project, depending on who you talk to, took anywhere from 2-1/2 to about 4 years to complete.

First the collaborative met for several months to plan what they wanted to do, and the find out what would be required. And then - there are a lot of departments involved when you want to do something at a public park.

The city’s planning department took a particularly long time on approvals, Camarillo said. The group also had to work though the city’s Department of Recreation and Parks and the state’s Department of Parks and Recreation - since Rio De Los Angeles is a state facility managed by the city, according to Conrado TerrazasCross at Cedillo’s office.

Do one thing, then find you have to go back and do another, Camarillo said.

Permission also had to be obtained from every branch of the military in order to use their logos. And along the way - why not? - the collaborative filed the paperwork to become a non-profit, for the purposes of fundraising.

A lot of people helped. County Supervisor Hilda Solis got on board early, Camarillo said. Cedillo’s office helped move the item thru the city's process, including the Recreation ad Parks commission, and helped with the state process, TerrazasCross said. The American Legion and the Veterans of Foreign Wars also joined in (Camarillo is a member of both), which seemed to speed things up.

How did Camarillo feel when it was all done?

“Relieved,” he said.

“It is with great pride that we join El Rio de Los Angeles Veterans Collaborative to unveil the Veterans Memorial Project at Rio De Los Angeles State Park,” Cedillo said. “We honor all those who have served in the United States Armed Forces, including those in Northeast Los Angeles. Thank you for your service; we are forever grateful.”