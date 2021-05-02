Eagle Rock - It took more than 100 firefighters 39 minutes to put out a greater alarm fire that engulfed a single-story commercial building Saturday night.
The fire was reported at 9:17 p.m. in the 4300 block of Eagle Rock Boulevard near York Boulevard, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department's Brian Humphrey.
One unit in the building, which is being demolished, was well-involved in flames when firefighters arrived, Humphrey said.
No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire was under investigation, he said.
@lafd good job! So grateful. Structure #fire in #EagleRock at 4344 Eagle Rock Blvd. Over 15 fire trucks, ambulances and support vehicles putting out a fire in a commercial building. pic.twitter.com/xzE1j1ka2z— HillsofLA (@hillsofla) May 2, 2021
