Eastside 911 fire placeholder

Eagle Rock - It took more than 100 firefighters 39 minutes to put out a greater alarm fire that engulfed a single-story commercial building Saturday night.

The fire was reported at 9:17 p.m. in the 4300 block of Eagle Rock Boulevard near York Boulevard, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department's Brian Humphrey.

One unit in the building, which is being demolished, was well-involved in flames when firefighters arrived, Humphrey said.

No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire was under investigation, he said.

Support community news in 2021

Support community news in 2021

The Eastsider needs your support!

The Eastsider is committed to providing news and information free to all as a community service. But reporting and writing neighborhood news takes time -- and money. Join the other Eastsider readers whose one-time contributions and monthly sponsorships help pay our bills and allow us to provide you the news and info that keeps you connected to your community. -- Jesus Sanchez, Publisher

Tags

Load comments