Eagle Rock - It took more than 100 firefighters 39 minutes to put out a greater alarm fire that engulfed a single-story commercial building Saturday night.

The fire was reported at 9:17 p.m. in the 4300 block of Eagle Rock Boulevard near York Boulevard, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department's Brian Humphrey.

One unit in the building, which is being demolished, was well-involved in flames when firefighters arrived, Humphrey said.

No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire was under investigation, he said.