Jay Risk Standard Oil Service Station Google Map Image

Jay Risk Standard Oil Service Station pictured in 2018 Google Maps image.

Eagle Rock -- A tiny service station that’s easy to miss and in sad shape has been nominated as a historic landmark.

The Jay Risk Standard Oil Service Station -- only 14 feet square -- is squeezed between two buildings in the 1600 block of Colorado Boulevard. Doors and windows have been removed, and the pumps have been long gone. The owners have filed a demolition permit.

