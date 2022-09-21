Eagle Rock -- A tiny service station that’s easy to miss and in sad shape has been nominated as a historic landmark.
The Jay Risk Standard Oil Service Station -- only 14 feet square -- is squeezed between two buildings in the 1600 block of Colorado Boulevard. Doors and windows have been removed, and the pumps have been long gone. The owners have filed a demolition permit.
But preservationists say this 103-year-old service station -- perhaps one of the city’s oldest surviving gas stations -- is worth saving.
David Dellinger, President of the Eagle Rock Valley Historical Society, filed a historic monument application with the City earlier this month. Now, it’s up to the Cultural Heritage Commission to decide whether it wants to review the application.
Standard Oil of California built the station in 1919 on Spring Street in Downtown L.A, according to the city's survey of historic resources. It was moved to its current site in 1931.
The metal building features a canopy that would have extended over the pumps -- a service station design known as “House with a Canopy.” By the mid-1920s, thousands of similar service stations were found nationwide.
According to city historic survey, the building “appears to be the oldest remaining service station building in the city.”
The building was nominated after preservationists grew worried after it appeared the station was on the verge of being demolished. The nomination, however, puts a freeze on any demolition.
Nick Alvarez Wing, speaking on behalf of owner Paradigm Collaboration, told The Eastsider that parts of the building were removed for historical analysis for future restoration.
Despite the demolition permit application, Wing stressed that his company wants the service station restored. He said there’s also the possibility of moving the structure to a more visible location.
Efforts to save other old L.A. gas stations have been mixed. A former Gilmore Gas Station in the Melrose Neighborhood was restored and turned into a Starbucks.
In Silver Lake, a 1940s Silver Lake Texaco station was saved, dismantled and slated to be moved to a spot along the L.A. River. But when that happens is unknown.
The Cultural Heritage Commission is scheduled to decide whether to consider the nomination at an October 6 meeting.
