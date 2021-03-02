Eagle Rock Boulevard Street sign

Eagle Rock -- A photo of what appears to be a bear wandering neighborhood streets tonight has residents taking to social media to track its movement.

"So there’s a bear strolling down the sidewalk in #EagleRock," said LA City Librarian John Szabo on Twitter "Chopper overhead now looking."

LAPD spokesman Tony Im said the Northeast Division has advised residents that a bear has been spotted in the area. But officers had been assigned to look for the animal, he said. 

But unconfirmed reports on social media had it on Hill Drive near Live Oak View, just south of the 134 Freeway. There was a report that the bear was captured on College View but that's not been confirmed either.

Even if the bear sighting is not true, it's been fun to read the posts on Twitter:

