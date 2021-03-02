Eagle Rock -- A photo of what appears to be a bear wandering neighborhood streets tonight has residents taking to social media to track its movement.

"So there’s a bear strolling down the sidewalk in #EagleRock," said LA City Librarian John Szabo on Twitter "Chopper overhead now looking."

LAPD spokesman Tony Im said the Northeast Division has advised residents that a bear has been spotted in the area. But officers had been assigned to look for the animal, he said.

But unconfirmed reports on social media had it on Hill Drive near Live Oak View, just south of the 134 Freeway. There was a report that the bear was captured on College View but that's not been confirmed either.

Even if the bear sighting is not true, it's been fun to read the posts on Twitter:

So there’s a bear strolling down the sidewalk in #EagleRock. Chopper overhead now looking. #mydayinla 🐻 pic.twitter.com/9GgtJDXXmP — John Szabo (@BiblioSzabo) March 3, 2021

Sign up for The Eastsider's Daily Digest newsletter Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

I can only assume the Eagle Rock Bear is in my living room because these helicopter searchlights certainly are. — Justin Marks (@Justin_Marks_) March 3, 2021

About to go to #EagleRock and film Paddington 3 myself with my phone and one bear 🤷🏾‍♂️ — Adrian Dev (@iamadriandev) March 3, 2021

This is the craziest day in Eagle Rock since that woman was breaking into houses and partying in them: there’s a bear walking around! — Alison Bennett (@bennettleigh) March 3, 2021

Me on my phone reading about the eagle rock bear pic.twitter.com/rFqnlnKJsM — Sara Schaefer (@saraschaefer1) March 3, 2021

petition to change eagle rock to bear rock #eaglerockbear — Eagle Rock Bear (@EagleRockBear1) March 3, 2021

UPDATE: The Eagle Rock Bear has just flipped a 1500 square-foot craftsman north of Colorado Blvd for a 500k profit. — Michael O'Brien (@mycobrian) March 3, 2021